American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. 1,783,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,946,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

