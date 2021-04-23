AMEPAY 24-Hour Volume Tops $643,602.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $643,602.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

