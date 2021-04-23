Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.
Amazon.com stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,318.81. 44,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,094. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
