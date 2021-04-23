Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,318.81. 44,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,094. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

