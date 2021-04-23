Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,102,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,932.96.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.