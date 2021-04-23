Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $519.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.