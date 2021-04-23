Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 25,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $462.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

