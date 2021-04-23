Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 421,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,157. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

