Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.89 ($59.87).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €47.43 ($55.80) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.44. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

