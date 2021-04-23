Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Alsea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ALSSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,326. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

