Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Alsea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ALSSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,326. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

