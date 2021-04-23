Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

