Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $35.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,288.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

