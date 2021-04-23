Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,323.63

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2,323.63 and last traded at $2,323.51, with a volume of 61375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,267.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,882.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

