Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $16.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $73.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.30 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,267.92 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,882.12. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

