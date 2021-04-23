Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,293.15. 30,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

