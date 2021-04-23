Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $139.49 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $325.60 million and approximately $139.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00276427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00163632 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

