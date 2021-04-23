Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

