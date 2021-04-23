Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.53 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

