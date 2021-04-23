Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

