Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

Allianz stock opened at €216.05 ($254.18) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €215.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.56.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

