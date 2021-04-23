Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.81. 7,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29. Allegion has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

