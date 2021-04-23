Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of ALHC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

