Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,296,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $615.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.65 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.