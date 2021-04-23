Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $229.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.97 and its 200-day moving average is $257.84. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

