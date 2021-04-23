Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,250. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

