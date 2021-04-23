Alfred J. Ford, Jr. Sells 54,296 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

