Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 112,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 513,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aleafia Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

