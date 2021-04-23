Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $155.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

