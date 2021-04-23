Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,923. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

