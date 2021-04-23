Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.15

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 133304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Akoya BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

