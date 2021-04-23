AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

