Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.75.

AEM traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$82.55. 167,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.14. The company has a market cap of C$20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,425. Insiders have bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

