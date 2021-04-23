Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

