Affiance Financial LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.