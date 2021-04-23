Affiance Financial LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.08. 43,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

