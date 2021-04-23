Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

