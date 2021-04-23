Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEVA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

