Aeron (ARNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,856.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $130,856.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

