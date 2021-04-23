Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,167. The company has a market cap of $833.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

