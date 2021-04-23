AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACM. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

ACM stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

