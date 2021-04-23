AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

