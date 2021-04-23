Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

