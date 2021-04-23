Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of ADES opened at $4.88 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

