Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

