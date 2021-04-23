Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Shares of Adocia stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Adocia has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

