Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty (COD), Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and King’s franchises. This is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Additionally, the success of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which has become the fastest-selling PC game, is a key catalyst. Further, growing popularity of Call of Duty Mobile and e-sports initiatives is expected to drive the top line in the near term. Moreover, upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to boost top-line growth. However, Activision shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

