Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Acies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

