AceD Tops One Day Volume of $15,340.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. AceD has a market capitalization of $392,606.69 and $15,340.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

