Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,346 shares of company stock worth $1,620,579 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 288,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,276. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

