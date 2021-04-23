Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 288,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,276. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
