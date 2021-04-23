Abulaba Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $3,478.76 and approximately $19.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00067527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00671098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.83 or 0.08344483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050682 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.