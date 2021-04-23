AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 38,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,089. AB Volvo has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

